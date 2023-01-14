Rashid, nephew acquitted in blasphemy case

ATTOCK: A local court acquitted Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq in the blasphemy case filed against them for their involvement in the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) incident.
Judicial Magistrate Attock Mohammad Arif announced the verdict today. Both leaders were booked for hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH). A case of blasphemy was registered against the former interior minister at the Attock’s New Airport Police Station . On April 28, 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation had reached Saudi Arabia for visited Madina to pay respects at Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) when hooligans raised slogans against the delegation and pushed JWP minister Shahzain Bugti. Several leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan were among around 150 people who were booked in the case. The case was registered against the suspects at the Madina Town Police Station in Faisalabad on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Naeem.
