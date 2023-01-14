Heavy snowfall: Hundreds of tourists stranded in Shogran

MANSEHRA: Hundreds of male and female tourists were stranded in Shogran on Friday after heavy snowfall blocked the main artery to all sorts of traffic.

“Tourists traveling back to their respective destinations in dozens of jeeps have been stranded on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad to Shogran Road owing to continuous heavy snowfall,” Assistant Commissioner Balakot Basharat Bibi told reporters.

The visitors had reached the tourist resort of Shogran after the scenic destination had received heavy snowfall. “This steep road has received over three-feet of snow. And vehicles have been stuck in snow and the tourists stranded in shivering cold,” one of the stranded tourists told reporters.

He said that owing to the slippery road conditions four-wheelers had stuck and waiting for the clearing of arteries. “We have dispatched shovels and other machines to clear the snow from the road but it would take time,” said Assistant Commissioner Balakot Basharat Bibi.

The upper parts of the Hazara Division received snowfall on the third consecutive day on Friday, turning the weather cold. The Kaghan valley, Siran valley, Konsh valley, Kandia valley, and Spat valley as well as high mountainous parts of the division have received snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Torghar districts received downpours on the third consecutive day, blocking the hilly roads to traffic after the landslides. The Hazara is under a severe grip of cold since the start of the snowfall and rains in the division earlier this week.