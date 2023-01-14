Alleged killer arrested

Islamabad: Khanna police with the assistance of investigation wing teams have traced a murder case, a police spokesman said.

On 10th January, 2023, Khanna police team received information about a woman's body at Bilal Town. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately visited the crime scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police also registered a case FIR no. 20 under section 302 PPC. A special investigation team was constituted on the order of the top cop to detect the people involved in killing of a young woman, the spokesman said.