IGP listens to public complaints

ISLAMABAD:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday held an online court (khuli kutcheri) to give the residents direct access to the police high ups, a police public relations officer said.
According to details on the vision of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and on the orders of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan, the IGP (Islamabad) held a ‘khuli kutcheri’ at the central police office. He said that the IGP Islamabad responded to the public queries via phone calls from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. AIG (Operations) and SSP (Logistics) were also present on the occasion.
IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of the callers and directed the concerned officers for their immediate solution. Most of the callers questioned about the recruitment process upon which the IGP told them that the marking of the papers is under process which will be completed soon and the result would be announced.
Speaking to the citizens, the IG said that the police were striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible. He said the purpose of such initiatives was aimed at bridging the gap between police and the public.
