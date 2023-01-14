Workshop for FJWU faculty held

Rawalpindi: Peace is the key ingredient for cohesive and inclusive society, suggested by key scholars at two days training workshop for faculty and students organised by Peace Chair, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation under the PACT (Peace Advocacy through Teachers) project.

The objective of the workshop was to sensitise the young Faculty and Students regarding peace, inclusivity and tolerance as vital elements of community engagement.