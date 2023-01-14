Climate-resilient housing needed in Pakistan

Islamabad: There is a need for climate resilient housing units especially for the poor people as Pakistan has been bracketed among the highest disaster risk levels in the world.

According to the 2023 Inform Risk Index, “Pakistan has among the highest disaster risk levels in the world, ranking 24th out of 191 nations. Three factors influence this risk: exposure and hazards, vulnerability and coping capacity.”

Pakistan scores 4.8 on a scale of 10 for physical infrastructure and only 4.0 for disaster risk reduction. An official of the climate change ministry has informed that Pakistan needs foreign financial assistance to develop plans for climate resilient housing schemes and contingency and mitigation during natural and climatic disasters.

“The construction of climate-smart housing is essential for meeting the housing demand. It will help protect the environment, increase climate resilience and foster social cohesion,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the construction industry of Pakistan mainly consists of hollow bricks, clay bricks, and red bricks. The conservation pattern is still lacking as compared to other countries because no appropriate measures have been taken for heating and cooling in summers/winters, leakage and orientation.

There is still a need to conduct awareness training and capacity building programmes for key stakeholders on climate- and disaster-resilient design and the building code. The official said “Pakistan needs climate-smart housing because of the frequent occurrence of climate change events, uncontrolled urbanisation, housing shortages, decreasing social capital and inadequate spatial planning.”

“The federal government, provincial authorities and housing authorities are ready to work together to build climate-smart housing but we need financial help from the international community for this purpose,” the official said. The official said “The government will come up with a National Resilient Development Programme that will help in developing policies and regulations in order to adapt existing and new intelligent policies.”