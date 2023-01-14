Implementation of MoUs: VCs mull over action plan for research

LAHORE:The University of Okara (UO) hosted a two-day conference of the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of 21 universities that had earlier signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for academic and research collaborations in various key areas.

The purpose of the moot was to chalk out an action plan for the practical implementation of the Memorandums of Understanding.

The participating institutions included University of Poonch Rawalakot, Bahauddin Zakriya University Multan, Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Education Lahore, Lahore College for Women University, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, University of Sargodha, Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering & Management Sciences, University of Mianwali, Government College Women University Faisalabad, The Women University Multan, Khawaja Farid University of Engineering & Technology, University of Chakwal, National Skills University, Government Sadiq College for Women University, University of Jhang, Baba Guru Nanak University, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Ghazi University and Kohsar University. The conference consisted of three sessions, including an interactive session, a session with the Okara district administration and a panel discussion. During the panel discussion, the Okara University Vice Chancelor Prof Wajid termed it a landmark moment for the promotion of academic collaborations.

Moreover, he proposed all the partner institutions to jointly develop software for the automation of different routine works.

He further said, “Academia has the responsibility to provide solutions to various social problems through research and training for the work for the capacity building and welfare of the society in sectors like education, health, agriculture, nutrition and poverty alleviation.

Dr Syed Anjum Tahira, Director ORIC at University of Okara, said, “It is a good sign and every partner university talked about real issues honestly at this forum and this would definitely lead towards making proper protocols and procedures to address these issues.”

Balochistan students visit historical places: Youth Affairs Department Punjab arranged a visit to several important and historical places of the provincial metropolis for delegation of Balochistan Youth Affairs Department on Friday. The Balochistan delegation took a round of provincial capital on a double decker sightseeing tourist bus besides visiting historical places like Lahore Fort, Badshahi Masjid, Greater Iqbal Park, Wagah Border, Bargad office, Government College University (GCU) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) office.