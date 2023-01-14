Man strangles wife, confesses to crime

LAHORE: A man strangled his wife at his house in the Raiwind City area on Friday, and went to the police station to confess to his crime.
The accused Irshad told the cops that he used to have arguments with his wife Kalsoom over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he strangled his wife and reached the police station and asked them to visit his house where his wife’s body was kept. Police arrested the accused and shifted the body to the morgue.
