Citizens deprived of valuables in many hits

LAHORE: Citizens were deprived of cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other items worth lakhs of rupees in several incidents of theft and robbery in the provincial capital.

According to details, the robbers broke into the house of one Bilal in Raiwand area and looted Rs90,000, LCD and other goods at gunpoint. In another incident, robbers snatched Rs50,000 from one Hafiz Hanzla in Kahna area. One Arif was deprived of Rs6,000 and a mobile phone at gunpoint in Tibbi City area.

In Liaqatabad area, robbers snatched Rs20,000, ID card, mobile phone and license from one Atiqur Rehman. In another case, robbers snatched Rs1500, ID card and mobile phone from one Saim and his sister in Green Town area. One Shehzad was deprived of Rs1,800, a motorcycle and a mobile phone in Raiwand City.

In other incidents, robbers snatched Rs15,000 and a mobile phone from one Kashif in Shadbagh area, a mobile phone from one Zaheer Abbas in Shafiqabad area, Rs12,000 from one Raheel in Civil Lines area, Rs50,000 from one Abdul Rehman in Samanabad area, a mobile phone from one Khawaja Muhammad's sister in Harbanspura area.

Robbers snatched a mobile phone from one Manzoor in Ravi Road area, a mobile phone and Rs50,000 from one Kazim in Shahdara area, Rs35,000 and three mobile phones from one Mateen Ashraf and his four friends in Samanabad area, Rs five thousand and a mobile phone from one Hassan at gunpoint in Civil Lines area.

In Islampura area, one Raees was deprived of thousands of rupees in cash and mobile phones. Robbers snatched Rs22,000 and a mobile phone from one Dr Shahzad Ahmed in Defence area, Rs25,000 and a mobile phone from one Babar in Shahdara area.

Cars were stolen from the areas of South Cantt, Naseerabad, Ghalib Market, Gulberg, Garden Town, and Defence while motorcycles were lifted from the areas of Lytton Road, Sherakot, Naulakha, Lorri Adda, Ghaziabad, Batapur and Muslim Town.

Two bodies found: Bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from different parts of the City on Friday. The body of a 27-year-old unidentified youth was found near Corporation Office, Lorri Adda, while the body of an unidentified 40-year-old woman was recovered from the Qila Gujar Singh area. Police claimed that both the persons might have died of excessive use of drugs. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.