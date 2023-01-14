Security remains tight

LAHORE: Security around mosques, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained tight during Juma congregations.
Senior police officers personally visited different areas in the City, including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Moreover, search and sweep operations were also conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.
