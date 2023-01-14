Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open

LOS ANGELES: Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth fired seven birdies in his six-under par 64 on Thursday to share the US PGA Tour Sony Open lead with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery when darkness halted play.

Spieth and Kirk – who also had seven birdies – set an early first-round target at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Taylor seized his share of the lead with a birdie at the 18th shortly before play was halted.

Spieth said he was confident he could maintain the pace, something that hasn´t always been the case in recent years as the 29-year-old’s game hit the doldrums and he fought to make changes.

“Days like today I´m not surprised, but what I will say is I´m confident relative to other time periods I´ve been off to similar starts, which is a really good place to be,” said Spieth, who ended a near four-year title drought in 2021 and added a title at the Heritage last year.

“I believe I can shoot five- or six-under each day out here,” Spieth said. “Not to say that that means it´ll happen, but there are other times I would be sitting there going, how do I hold this together, to be honest.”

Spieth opened with a birdie at the 10th and added another at 12. He rebounded from a bogey at 13 with birdies at the 18th and first, then rolled in an eight-footer at the fourth and put himself inside two feet for a birdie at the fifth.