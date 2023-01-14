US actor Kevin Spacey denies seven new sex offences

LONDON: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Friday denied charges of committing seven new sexual offences against a man in Britain in the early 2000s.

The 63-year-old star of Oscar-winning film “American Beauty” and drama series “House of Cards” appeared at Southwark Crown Court in south London via videolink. He spoke to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to the charges. Spacey´s stellar career has been halted by large numbers of allegations of sexual offences although he has not been convicted of any crime.

The actor was slapped with the fresh charges involving one man in November, taking the total number of charges he faces in the UK to 12. Last summer he appeared at London´s Old Bailey court to plead not guilty to five charges of similar sexual offences against three other men.