Three frontrunners as Czechs vote for new president

PRAGUE: Polling stations opened in the Czech presidential election on Friday with a billionaire, a general and an academic leading a likely two-round vote seen as too close to call.

The winner will replace Milos Zeman, an outspoken political veteran, following a period marked by the country´s 2022 EU presidency as the war in Ukraine raged. The victor will face record inflation in the central European country of 10.5 million people, as well as bulging public finance deficits related to the war in Ukraine.

Unless a candidate wins more than 50 percent in the two-day first round, which is considered unlikely, the two top contenders will go head-to-head in a second round on January 27-28. “If you asked me to place a bet (on the result), I wouldn´t,” Metropolitan University Prague political scientist Petr Just told AFP.