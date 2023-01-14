German lawmakers to recognise Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq

BERLIN: Germany´s lower house of parliament will next week recognise the 2014 massacre of Yazidis by Islamic State group jihadists in Iraq as a “genocide”, lawmakers told AFP on Friday.
Three parliamentary groups from Germany´s ruling centre-left-led coalition and conservative MPs agreed to approve the motion in the Bundestag next Thursday, Social Democratic (SPD) deputy Derya Turk-Nachbaur said.
The chamber “recognises the crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, following the legal evaluations of investigators from the United Nations,” the draft declaration seen by AFP said, after similar moves by Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands. The text condemns “indescribable atrocities” and “tyrannical injustice” carried out by IS fighters “with the intention of completely wiping out the Yazidi community”.
LONDON: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Friday denied charges of committing seven new sexual offences...
PRAGUE: Polling stations opened in the Czech presidential election on Friday with a billionaire, a general and an...
METZ, France: The suicide of a 13-year-old French boy who was subjected to homophobic bullying at school has prompted...
BRASALIA: A document found at the home of Brazil´s former justice minister proposed emergency steps for the...
PARIS: Environmental lobby group Greenpeace accused attendees of the annual Davos meeting of a “distasteful...
LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday...
Comments