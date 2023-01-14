German lawmakers to recognise Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq

BERLIN: Germany´s lower house of parliament will next week recognise the 2014 massacre of Yazidis by Islamic State group jihadists in Iraq as a “genocide”, lawmakers told AFP on Friday.

Three parliamentary groups from Germany´s ruling centre-left-led coalition and conservative MPs agreed to approve the motion in the Bundestag next Thursday, Social Democratic (SPD) deputy Derya Turk-Nachbaur said.

The chamber “recognises the crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, following the legal evaluations of investigators from the United Nations,” the draft declaration seen by AFP said, after similar moves by Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands. The text condemns “indescribable atrocities” and “tyrannical injustice” carried out by IS fighters “with the intention of completely wiping out the Yazidi community”.