Shock in France over boy’s suicide after bullying

METZ, France: The suicide of a 13-year-old French boy who was subjected to homophobic bullying at school has prompted expressions of shock in the country and warnings that homophobia kills. Prosecutors have opened an investigation into harassment of a minor after the boy, Lucas, took his own life last weekend in the Vosges region of eastern France.

Regional prosecutor Frederic Nahon said late on Thursday that the boy´s friends told investigators he had been the victim of bullying “by pupils at his school for several months due to his homosexuality”.

The family has yet to file a criminal complaint but the situation at the Louis Armand school in the town of Golbey has been reported to the education ministry, the prosecutor added.