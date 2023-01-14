Davos VIPs accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over private jet use

PARIS: Environmental lobby group Greenpeace accused attendees of the annual Davos meeting of a “distasteful masterclass in hypocrisy” on Friday over their use of private jets to travel to the event in the Swiss Alps.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) next week, the NGO said it had commissioned research which showed that people who attended last year had made roughly 500 private flights in and out of airports near the exclusive ski resort.

Organisers have again promised to make climate change one of the central themes of this year´s summit, while efforts have also been made to reduce the carbon footprint of the meeting and encourage VIP guests to take public transport.

“Given that 80% of the world´s population has never even flown, but suffers from the consequences of climate-damaging aviation emissions, and that the WEF claims to be committed to the 1.5Â°C Paris Climate Target, this annual private jet bonanza is a distasteful masterclass in hypocrisy,” Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner for Greenpeace, said in a statement.