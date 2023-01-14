At least seven killed as tornadoes strike southern US

WASHINGTON: Severe storms lashed the southern United States on Thursday evening, unleashing dozens of damaging tornadoes and leaving at least seven people dead in their wake.
The National Weather Service reported 45 possible tornadoes over the course of the day, though that number could be revised. Six people were killed due to the storms in Alabama´s central Autauga County, deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver told AFP, without further details. In the nearby city of Selma, a key location in the 1960s civil rights movement, a tornado ripped through the downtown area, tearing off rooftops and downing trees.
LONDON: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Friday denied charges of committing seven new sexual offences...
PRAGUE: Polling stations opened in the Czech presidential election on Friday with a billionaire, a general and an...
BERLIN: Germany´s lower house of parliament will next week recognise the 2014 massacre of Yazidis by Islamic State...
METZ, France: The suicide of a 13-year-old French boy who was subjected to homophobic bullying at school has prompted...
BRASALIA: A document found at the home of Brazil´s former justice minister proposed emergency steps for the...
PARIS: Environmental lobby group Greenpeace accused attendees of the annual Davos meeting of a “distasteful...
Comments