At least seven killed as tornadoes strike southern US

WASHINGTON: Severe storms lashed the southern United States on Thursday evening, unleashing dozens of damaging tornadoes and leaving at least seven people dead in their wake.

The National Weather Service reported 45 possible tornadoes over the course of the day, though that number could be revised. Six people were killed due to the storms in Alabama´s central Autauga County, deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver told AFP, without further details. In the nearby city of Selma, a key location in the 1960s civil rights movement, a tornado ripped through the downtown area, tearing off rooftops and downing trees.