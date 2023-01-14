South Africa’s first democratic parliament speaker dies

JOHANNESBURG: Anti- apartheid activist Frene Ginwala, the speaker of South Africa´s first democratic elected parliament -- and the first woman to hold the post -- has died aged 90, the president´s office said on Friday.

The constitutional expert and journalist passed away at her home on Thursday night, two weeks after suffering a stroke. “Today we mourn the passing of a formidable patriot,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.