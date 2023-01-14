Virtual edu platform inaugurated

LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu Division Commissioner Matiullah Khan inaugurated a free virtual education platform at a ceremony in Bannu city on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Aun Haiddar Gondal and other officials were also present at the event. The provision of a free virtual education platform to students and youths is an initiative of the district administration, which has been implemented with the collaboration of Nearpeer, an online educational platform.
On the occasion, the divisional commissioner said that the southern region of the province was rich in educational talent but local students and youths lacked such platforms that could help them to get high quality education through modern technology.
CHARSADDA: The employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration on Friday staged a rally against non-payment of...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
MANSEHRA: A minor girl was killed and 10 persons sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in...
PESHAWAR: Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, became a virtual battlefield on Friday when its ousted director...
BANNU: A jirga of Bakakhel, Janikhel and other tribes here on Friday stopped work on the laying of a pipeline in the...
ABBOTTABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has launched an investigation into the alleged malpractices of the...
Comments