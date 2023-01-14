Virtual edu platform inaugurated

LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu Division Commissioner Matiullah Khan inaugurated a free virtual education platform at a ceremony in Bannu city on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Aun Haiddar Gondal and other officials were also present at the event. The provision of a free virtual education platform to students and youths is an initiative of the district administration, which has been implemented with the collaboration of Nearpeer, an online educational platform.

On the occasion, the divisional commissioner said that the southern region of the province was rich in educational talent but local students and youths lacked such platforms that could help them to get high quality education through modern technology.