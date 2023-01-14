LG reps want just distribution of subsidised flour

PESHAWAR: The elected chairman of different village councils of the provincial capital on Friday asked the administration to distribute the subsidised flour through the local government representatives so that all the deserving families get it at controlled rates.

Led by Arbab Wisal Khan and Shah Faisal, a number of VC and neighborhood chairman said they met the officials of the district administration and asked for the just distribution of the flour. They said the officials told the elected representatives that the matter would be taken up with the high-ups.

“The MNAs and MPAs are distributing the subsidised flour through their own people while the VC and NC chairmen have been ignored. This is only being done to victimize the elected chairman from different political parties other than the ruling party,” said one of the elected chairmen.

They said that like MPAs all the NC and VC chairmen should be involved in the process to make sure that the distribution is done with justice. They said the VC heads should be directed to submit daily lists of those getting it to the mayor and district administration.

After the recent flour crisis, the Peshawar High Court had expressed anger and directed the government and departments concerned to take immediate and solid measures to ensure provision of flour and bread to the people at controlled rates.

The chief justice of the PHC Justice, Qaiser Rashid Khan, wondered as to what the federal and provincial governments and the departments concerned were doing as people were unable to arrange one time meal for their families after unprecedented prices of flour.

Anger is growing among the public after the worst-ever flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

Tens of thousands spend hours daily to get the subsidised bags that are already short in supply in the market.

Millions of people suffer daily after prices of all the food items, medicines and other commodities have increased over the past couple of years while no measures have been taken by the incumbent and previous governments and all the concerned departments to bring them down.