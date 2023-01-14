Lawyers urge govt to bring down soaring prices of essentials

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Friday demanded both the federal and provincial governments to bring down the soaring prices of essential commodities.
“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have miserably failed to bring prices of essential commodities down as wheat flour price have surged to an all-time high,” Sheikh Noorul Islam advocate, the president of People’s Lawyers’ Forum, told reporters after chairing a meeting of lawyers forum here.
The People’s Lawyers Forum strongly denounced the federal government’s policies which, he said, led to an economic mess in the country.
“If the prices of essential commodities are not reduced to people’s purchasing powers, we will come onto the streets to protest against it,” Sheikh Islam said.
He added that suo motu notice taken by the Peshawar High Court chief justice against all-time high inflation in the history of
the county was an encouraging step.
“The price of the basic item of the wheat flour has reached Rs6400 per kg and the government has failed to check it,” Sheikh Islam said.
The lawyer said that wheat flour being sold at the subsidized price was not available at the points specified by the district administration.
Meanwhile, the central trader’s body in Oghi would take to the streets against the price-hike today.
CHARSADDA: The employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration on Friday staged a rally against non-payment of...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
MANSEHRA: A minor girl was killed and 10 persons sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in...
LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu Division Commissioner Matiullah Khan inaugurated a free virtual education platform at a ceremony...
PESHAWAR: Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, became a virtual battlefield on Friday when its ousted director...
BANNU: A jirga of Bakakhel, Janikhel and other tribes here on Friday stopped work on the laying of a pipeline in the...
Comments