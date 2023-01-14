Lawyers urge govt to bring down soaring prices of essentials

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Friday demanded both the federal and provincial governments to bring down the soaring prices of essential commodities.

“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have miserably failed to bring prices of essential commodities down as wheat flour price have surged to an all-time high,” Sheikh Noorul Islam advocate, the president of People’s Lawyers’ Forum, told reporters after chairing a meeting of lawyers forum here.

The People’s Lawyers Forum strongly denounced the federal government’s policies which, he said, led to an economic mess in the country.

“If the prices of essential commodities are not reduced to people’s purchasing powers, we will come onto the streets to protest against it,” Sheikh Islam said.

He added that suo motu notice taken by the Peshawar High Court chief justice against all-time high inflation in the history of

the county was an encouraging step.

“The price of the basic item of the wheat flour has reached Rs6400 per kg and the government has failed to check it,” Sheikh Islam said.

The lawyer said that wheat flour being sold at the subsidized price was not available at the points specified by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the central trader’s body in Oghi would take to the streets against the price-hike today.