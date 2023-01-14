Malakand to be made drugs-free division: official

MINGORA: A meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office in Saidu Sharif to review measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and making Malakand a drug-free area.
Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai presided over the meeting in which deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, and officers of the Social Welfare Department from the districts of Malakand Division participated.
Social welfare officers from the districts gave a detailed briefing on the available resources for detox and the steps taken so far under Drug-Free Malakand Initiative. At the meeting, details and resources available in the government and non-government rehabilitation centers in the districts were reviewed.
Shaukat Ali Yousafzai directed Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan to devise a referral mechanism and formulate a strategy for the rehabilitation of the drug abusers in Swat. He said that the Swat strategy would be applied to all districts of the Malakand division.
