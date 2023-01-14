Former JUIF MPA to join PTI

LAKKI MARWAT: Malik Noor Saleem, a former member of provincial assembly belonging to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl), would join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at Masha Mansoor today (Saturday).

The family sources said that former MPA Malik Noor Salim had defeated Anwar Saifullah Khan in 2013 elections.

Taking revenge for his defeat, Anwar Saifullah Khan fielded his family member, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, in the 2018 elections, who defeated Malik Noor Salim Khan.

They added that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and two provincial ministers would visit the residence of Malik Noor Salim, at his village, Masha Mansoor, where he would announce to join the PTI.