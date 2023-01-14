Body of missing jail official found

DIR: Body of a missing moharrar of Dir Sub-Jail was found here on Friday at the underground portion of an under-construction masjid in Kamrgai area of Upper Dir district.
Qayum Khan was on his way home after performing duty at night on January 10 when he went missing. After his disappearance, the family members contacted the local prison staff to learn about him.
After two days of hectic efforts and search, his body was found on Friday in the under-construction masjid in Dir opposite the sub-jail. The police said that they started an investigation and trying their level best to reach the killers. Postmortem of body was conducted at Dir hospital.
