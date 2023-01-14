PTI activists protest against inflation in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists protested against inflation and chanted slogans against the government here on Friday.

Former federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri, MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPA Shafiq Afridi, general secretary Amir Muhammad Khan Afridi, additional general secretary Haji Shermat Khan Afridi, Syed Ghaus Afridi and other party activists attended the demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government had brought the country to ruins in eight months by raising prices of diesel, petrol, flour and other commodities.

“The prices of daily commodities have gone beyond the reach of people. Those who criticise the PTI government for the destruction of the economy and blame PTI for inflation have failed to deliver in the centre themselves,” he added.

He said that people were struggling for flour, but the government was not concerned about them.