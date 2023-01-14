Police arrest 7

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district Police arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs3,130 stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested seven gamblers who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process. Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
