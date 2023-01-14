Sister states resolution inked

Islamabad : The signing ceremony of California-Punjab sister-states resolution was held at Stanford Mansion, organised by the California State Assembly. Former prime minister and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians in the Senate, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was the guest of honour on the occasion, says a press release.

Speaker of the California State Assembly, Anthony Rendon, Governor Chris Holden, member of the State assembly and Dr. Asif Mahmood, along with distinguished senators, members of Congress, and civil society participated in the signing ceremony. .

The resolution will mark the beginning of a new fruitful chapter of cooperation between Punjab and California. The agreement will increase bilateral investment between Punjab and California, Yusuf Raza Gilani said.

This agreement will also increase trade, economic and business relations between both the states, he said.