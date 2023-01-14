IGP listens to public complaints

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday held an online court (khuli kutcheri) to give the residents direct access to the police high ups, a police public relations officer said.

According to details on the vision of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and on the orders of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan, the IGP (Islamabad) held a ‘khuli kutcheri’ at the central police office. He said that the IGP Islamabad responded to the public queries via phone calls from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. AIG (Operations) and SSP (Logistics) were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of the callers and directed the concerned officers for their immediate solution. Most of the callers questioned about the recruitment process upon which the IGP told them that the marking of the papers is under process which will be completed soon and the result would be announced.

Speaking to the citizens, the IG said that the police were striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible. He said the purpose of such initiatives was aimed at bridging the gap between police and the public.

People from across Pakistan put their proposals before the IG. Most of the issues were related to constable recruitment, investigation matters, early disposal of cases and other matters. The IGP told the viewers that the federal capital has witnessed a clear reduction of crime incidents due to effective policing measures, hard work of the cops and swift action on ‘Pukar 15’ calls.

IGP told people that a free FIR registration system was implemented in police. Due to high alert security in Islamabad, the capital police save the city from a huge disaster. 25 police pickets were established in various parts of the city who helped in preventions of crime.