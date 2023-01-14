Stolen valuables worth Rs99.8m recovered

Islamabad: The Rural Zone police teams arrested 1,332 outlaws including 180 members of 62 criminals gangs and recovered looted items worth 99.8 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession during the last seven months.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to the zonal DPO’s and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items.

The Rural police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 1332 outlaws including 180 members of 62 criminal gangs during the last seven months.

Police teams also recovered 21 vehicles, 136 motorbikes, 134 kilogram hashish, and 75 kilogram heroin, 294 pistols, 15 rifles and 18 Kalashnikovs with ammunition from their possession.

During the crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers, police teams also arrested 288 professional beggars and their handlers. IGP also appealed to the citizens to call ‘Pukar-15’ about any suspicious activity and cooperate with its police.