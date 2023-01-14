Both sides of IJP Road to be fenced

Islamabad: The police have recommended to install iron fence on both sides of I.J Principal Road on the pattern of motorway with an objective to reduce crime incidents and accidents in twin cities.
According to police spokesman, preparations were being made to secure IJP Road on both sides as a motorway.
He said that an iron fence would be installed around the under-construction IJP Road.
The fencing will prevent unauthorised vehicles and motorcycles from entering the IJP Road.
However, he said that intersections and connecting roads would remain open and this measure would help to reduce accidents. This step, he said, would reduce incidents like crimes and terrorism between the twin cities.
