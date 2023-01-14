SHO praised

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar gave away commendation certificate (CC-1) and cash award to the SHO Shadman Aslam Shafi for arresting three accused who had injured citizens in Tollinton Market within an hour of the incident. CCPO invited SHO to his office at Capital City Police Headquarters to encourage and award him. The accused had stabbed and wounded Abdul Rehman while Hamza and Sameer were injured by firing.