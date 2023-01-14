Ceremony for promoted officers

LAHORE:Customs Intelligence, Regional Directorate, Lahore, organised a special ceremony to bestow the rank of Assistant Collector to newly-promoted officers. The staff included Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Anwar, who have been promoted to the post of AC/AD. The ceremony was graced by the officers of the Directorate.
Promoted officers were congratulated on their promotion and ranks were affixed on their shoulders by Director and Additional Director-I. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks.
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar gave away commendation certificate and cash award to the SHO Shadman Aslam...
LAHORE:Ten people died in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.The Punjab...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab arranged a visit to several important and historical places of the provincial...
LAHORE:Lahore University of Management Sciences , held a two-day technology event in collaboration with Institute of...
LAHORE:Promising new writing and acting talent was showcased by Ajoka Institute at a well-attended event held at...
LAHORE:The 6th edition of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest in collaboration with the Alhamra Arts Council will start at Alhamra,...
Comments