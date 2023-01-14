Ceremony for promoted officers

LAHORE:Customs Intelligence, Regional Directorate, Lahore, organised a special ceremony to bestow the rank of Assistant Collector to newly-promoted officers. The staff included Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Anwar, who have been promoted to the post of AC/AD. The ceremony was graced by the officers of the Directorate.

Promoted officers were congratulated on their promotion and ranks were affixed on their shoulders by Director and Additional Director-I. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks.