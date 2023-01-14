Ajoka students perform at Alhamra

LAHORE:Promising new writing and acting talent was showcased by Ajoka Institute at a well-attended event held at Alhamra.

The programme included new scripts developed by Ajoka’s students mentored by playwright Shahid Nadeem. The first script was titled “Toon Aho Aakh” by Danish Ali Khan, which told the story of a British Pakistani Muslim whose candid questions about the values and practices of his country of origin. In response, he is branded as unpatriotic and forced to flee. However, it turns out that he is more patriotic and better Muslim than most. The story ended with Bulleh Shah’s verse: “People call you a kafir, you say Yes, I am”. The second story “Mind-blowing” by Sanawar Iqbal presents a psychological clinic where a weird doctor treats his patients in a very unusual way and everyone comes out singing his praise. In the end, it turns out that he was an imposter, he himself was a patient. The third script “Athri Queen” by Ayesha Javed was the story of a single mother forced to join a commercial theatre group and harassed by an indecent audience. She decides to take these harassers in a bold and clever way. The scripts were presented by the students, including: Azka Tahir, Hasnain Ali, Fahad Amir, Fizza Tirmizi, Hammad Yousaf, Sohail Yousaf and Affifa Shaikh. The dramatic readings were followed by two short plays by Ajoka’s Art of Writing students. Both plays addressed the issues relating to women.