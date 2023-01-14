127 beggars arrested

LAHORE:Police registered 124 cases and arrested 127 professional beggars during the current month. Around 125 men and two women were among the arrested beggars; 24 beggars were arrested by City Division, 27 by Cantt Division, 16 by Civil Lines Division, 16 by Sadar Division, four by Iqbal Town Division and 40 beggars were arrested by Model Town Division.