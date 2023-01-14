Politicians held responsible for economic crisis

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented that the tug-of-war among political rivals going on for many months has resulted in political instability and economic crisis in the country.

It is unfortunate that many friendly countries have also expressed concern over the worsening situation, which is a matter of concern, he said in a statement on Friday.

He said that holding elections on time as well as demanding early elections are part and parcel of the democratic norms, however, no one should be allowed to trample the Constitution, hence the politicians should not make it a matter of ego and resolve all issues with negotiations. Similarly, he said, dissolving elected assemblies as well as trying to stop the dissolution of assemblies, too, are part of the democratic norms, however, the national interests of the country must be kept at the fore in all situations and politicians must not turn political rivalry into bitter personal enmity. The fact is that the political instability and economic crisis in Pakistan is due to the fact that we have relinquished our ideological identity, both on the individual and the collective levels, which is our real fault.

He said that neither the politicians nor other state institutions of the country must ever forget that Pakistan was created on the basis of Islam and its survival and progress, too, is conditional to Islam. Therefore, our salvation as well as progress and prosperity are only possible if we get onto the right track again, he concluded.