500-kilowatt solar project opens at GCU

LAHORE:A groundbreaking 500-kilowatt solar project was inaugurated at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday.

The project, installed on a deferred payment model with zero-investment by the university and included net metering, was opened by Punjab Minister for Energy, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, and the solar company’s Chief Executive Officer Omer Malik.

Under the terms of the agreement, the seller company, Shams Power, will be responsible for all repairs, maintenance and replacement of solar panels and allied equipment for the next 25 years, ensuring that the university can enjoy clean and sustainable energy.

The average electricity cost for the university will be around Rs17 per unit, resulting in staggering savings of approximately Rs3 million per month and over Rs933 million in electricity costs over the next 25 years.

Prof Asghar Zaidi highlighted that the GCU was leading the way in sustainability by gradually shifting its energy needs to more environment-friendly sources and that three of the university's hostels would also be powered by solar energy within this year.

He also stated that this 500-kilowatt solar project was undertaken in collaboration with a private company and with technical support provided by the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA).

Prof Zaidi hoped that the project would inspire other educational institutions in Pakistan to shift their electricity needs to solar energy. He said that the solar company would also provide internship and training to the electrical engineering students of GCU, and involve them in future solar energy projects.

The minister praised the PEECA team for their professional work and informed that PEECA had initiated a project to shift 14 universities to solar power; two out of 14 universities have switched so far while others are in progress. It is worth mentioning that a few years ago, GCU was the first public sector university in Punjab to shift to energy-efficient appliances under the PEECA's Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme.