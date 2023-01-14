Top performing cops valuable asset to dept, says IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that the personnel who performed their duties for convenience of citizens and supremacy of the law are valuable assets to the department and they will be encouraged at all levels. He expressed these views while encouraging duty-bound traffic wardens with commendation certificates at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

IG Punjab said that the traffic wardens serving on roads and officials posted in field duties are real face of Punjab Police who represented the department with their behaviour and professionalism. He directed the traffic wardens to strictly implement the traffic rules and SOPs during the duty so that there is no difficulty in providing safety and facilities to the citizens on road.

IG Punjab reviewed the performance of traffic police in provincial capital during a surprise visit and invited two dutiful wardens Junaid and Umar at CPO. Both wardens were encouraged with CC1 certificates. IG Punjab directed both the wardens to perform their duties in the same spirit. CTO Lahore was also present on this occasion.

In addition, the ceremony of badge pinning for police officers who got promotion to SSP rank was also held at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional IG Welfare and Finance pinned badges of new ranks to three promoted officers - Kashif Aslam, Bilal Iftikhar and Riffat Bukhari.

IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently than before. He said that the departmental promotion and increase in rank actually reflects increase in responsibilities of a police officer, so the promoted officers should take the best performance from the subordinate staff as good team leaders.