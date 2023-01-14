 
close
Saturday January 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

CITY PULSE

January 14, 2023

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Comments