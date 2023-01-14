Noha Khuwan Asad Agha injured in attack

Renowned Noha Khuwan Asad Agha was shot and injured on the Super Highway on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Police said Agha was going from Ancholi Society to New Rizvia Society when he was attacked by unidentified armed men. He was taken to a hospital for medical assistance. According to District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi, the attackers were following him and opened fire on him near Jamali Bridge. H said the incident did not seem a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way to ascertain the motive behind the attack.