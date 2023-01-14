Rescue teams fail to find two children thrown into sea by their father

The two children who were thrown on Wednesday night by their father into the sea near Manora have not been found although the search and rescue operation continued for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Police said a team under the Edhi marine services could not find the minors dead or alive and had to halt its search operation after the sunset on Friday due to darkness. They added that the operation would be resumed today’s (Saturday) morning.

The children’s father, Kashif, who is in the police’s custody, admitted to the crime, saying that he decided to throw his children, eight-year-old Tedric and six-year-old Catterick, into the sea as he was fed up with frequent quarrels with his wife. He also said he had tried to commit suicide by drowning but could not drown myself in the sea.