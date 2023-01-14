Holiday in schools and colleges today

The Sindh government has announced Saturday to be a holiday for educational institutions in the 16 districts of Hyderabad and Karachi divisions ahead of the second phase of local government polls.

According to a School Education and Literacy Department notification, due to the local government polls on Sunday in the districts of Hyderabad and Karachi, the public and private institutions under the administration of the SLED will remain closed on Saturday (today).

Likewise, the Sindh College Education Department said in a notification that in view of the second phase of the LG elections on January 15 in Hyderabad and Karachi, Saturday is declared a public holiday in all the public and private schools across Hyderabad and Karachi.

Meanwhile, teachers of government schools and colleges who have been tasked with performing election duties registered their complaints that the authorities have not issued their cards for election duties.

However, the executive district education officer through a WhatsApp voice note assured the teachers that cards would be issued on Saturday. He also instructed them to submit their photos and computerised national identity cards to the district elections officers so that they could make sure the availability of their cards for election duties.