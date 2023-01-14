Universities department put on notice on plea against KU VC’s appointment

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the provincial universities and boards department, search committee and others on a petition against the appointment of Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi as the vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Karachi.

The petitioner, Prof Dr Monis Ahmer, had submitted in the petition that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collusion with the search committee extended illegal favour to Prof Iraqi by recognising his research publications that were published well after the cut-off date, which was July 15, 2019.

He had submitted that the KU VC did not have the requisite number of 25 research publications on July 15, 2019, as he had only a total of 18 research papers published in recognised HEC journals by the cut-off date.

The petitioner had also questioned the credentials of the VC as professor (BPS-21) and submitted that Prof Iraqi possessed questionable credentials of appointment as a professor which also disentitled him to be appointed as the VC.

Prof Ahmer had submitted that a VC required to be qualified to be a professor, whereas, the respondent had only possessed the requisite credentials of an associate professor at the time of his appointment as the professor.

The petitioner had also stated that the search committee consisted of members who had conflict of interest and were partial towards the Prof Iraqi. According to Prof Ahmer, the search committee overlooked many publications of the VC after the deadline and the reasons provided by the chief minister to appoint the respondent as the VC being justiciable could be examined by the courts on the touchstones of validity, fairness, and compliance with the law, rules and departmental practice.

The high court was requested to declare the action of the CM and universities department with regard to ignoring the cut-off date for recognising the research publications of the respondent as illegal. The petitioner asked the SHC to set aside the impugned notification with regard to the appointment of Prof Iraqi as the VC.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the universities department, search committee and others, and called their comments on February 15.