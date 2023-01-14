Illiteracy woes

Pakistan has a troubled history with regard to education. The country still has a lot of problems, despite efforts to increase access to education. One consequence of the failed education system in Pakistan is a high illiteracy rate. According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, approximately 60 per cent of the population over the age of 10 is literate. This low literacy rate has a number of negative consequences for the country. One major consequence is a lack of skilled labour. With a large portion of the population unable to read or write, there is a shortage of workers who have the necessary skills for many jobs. This hinders the country's economic development and contributes to poverty.

A population with lower levels of education may also be more susceptible to radicalization and extremism. Education can provide people with the knowledge and skills to resist extremist ideologies and make informed decisions about their lives. In order to address these concerns, it is crucial that the government and other stakeholders take action to increase access to high-quality education.

Aurangzaib Jamali

Lahore