Given that its winter, there has been a surge in the gas demand but inefficient distribution of this resource has led to a severe shortage. Despite having huge reserves of natural gas, Pakistan is always short of gas in the winter.

Many people don’t even have enough access to cook two meals a day. Furthermore, illegal activities like gas theft and hoarding of supplies have aggravated the problem. Every year our people pay the price for the ruling class’s mismanagement and corruption and every year the price keeps getting higher.

Tooba Pitafi

Ghotki