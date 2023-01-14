Animal cruelty

Animal abuse is a widespread problem in Pakistan. It is not unusual to walk down our streets and see people pelting innocent animals with stones and bottles. In addition, donkeys are still used as a mode of transport by trash collectors and others throughout Pakistan. These animals are often in very bad health, being underfed and overworked.
Although it seems strange to demand that a country that treats many of its people like animals treat its animals humanely, it is something we must do. It was Mahatma Gandhi who said that “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated”.
Josh Baloch
Kech
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that while the whole world is grappling with food price inflation...
Pakistan has a troubled history with regard to education. The country still has a lot of problems, despite efforts to...
This refers to the news report ‘PCB releases statement on hiring Mickey Arthur’ . According to the report, efforts...
Given that its winter, there has been a surge in the gas demand but inefficient distribution of this resource has led...
According to reports, two Australian university students have made the world’s fastest solar-powered electric...
I want to discuss the attitude of the people towards the national cricket team. Although many Pakistanis profess...
Comments