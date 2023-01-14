Animal cruelty

Animal abuse is a widespread problem in Pakistan. It is not unusual to walk down our streets and see people pelting innocent animals with stones and bottles. In addition, donkeys are still used as a mode of transport by trash collectors and others throughout Pakistan. These animals are often in very bad health, being underfed and overworked.

Although it seems strange to demand that a country that treats many of its people like animals treat its animals humanely, it is something we must do. It was Mahatma Gandhi who said that “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated”.

Josh Baloch

Kech