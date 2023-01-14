Win or lose

I want to discuss the attitude of the people towards the national cricket team. Although many Pakistanis profess themselves to be die-hard fans of the national team, this only appears to be the case when we are winning. When we lose, many of these same people have no qualms about hurling horrific abuse at our players and social media and treating every defeat like a national disaster.
Winning and losing are part of the game, if one cannot stand behind their team when it loses they should not celebrate when it wins either. There needs to be a change in the culture of our cricket fandom.
Marvi Malik
Ghotki
