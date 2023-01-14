Social duties

Pakistan is facing one of its worst ever financial crises. The depreciation, inflation, and the hike in prices have had a deeply adverse impact on nearly every segment of society. This time, even the wealthy are feeling the pinch as imports get held up at the port and factories run out of gas. The energy crisis has hit particularly hard this winter and it has been compounded by the rise in prices of imported clothes. Even second-hand clothes at the Landa Bazar are beyond the reach of the poor.
In these hard times, businessmen and the financial elite of the country need to step up. While they are not in great shape themselves, they are still in a better position than anyone else. Food companies and supermarkets can give out free food, real estate firms can lower rents or maintenance fees and the bank can start low-interest microloan programmes for those in need. Pakistan’s business community has always played an active role in providing relief during economic crises and natural disasters and the current situation warrants their attention.
Waqas Asmat
Islamabad
