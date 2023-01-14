Misplaced optimism

The PDM government seems elated after securing over $9 billion in pledges made at the Geneva conference. It must be remembered that such pledges simply mean an indicative may or may not materialize. The pledger is not obligated to honour his word and there is no surety that the money would be made available. There is no recourse for the pledgee should the pledger renege on the offer.

Most of the pledged amount is from the institutions like the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank while bilateral pledges by donor countries are modest. It shows the reluctance of nations to offer us funds out of their taxpayers’ money. Furthermore, it is as yet uncertain what form these pledges will take. Are they aid grants or loans that need to be repaid or a bit of both? Whatever the case may be, these pledges will not save us from the IMF’s brutal demands. Life will get tougher even if the pledges are delivered.

Arif Majeed

Karachi