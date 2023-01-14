New year, new outbreak

Pakistan is becoming rather prone to outbreaks of viral and bacterial diseases. Covid-19 is not done with us yet and now we have an outbreak of diphtheria on our hands. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has taken note of the outbreak and issued an advisory for the prevention and treatment of the disease. According to the NIH, diphtheria is a highly contagious disease that spreads from person to person by coughing, sneezing, and touching. It can even spread by touching the clothes or possessions of someone who has been infected. The health authorities should take strict measures to counter the outbreak of this disease. The infected persons should immediately be put in quarantine, along with anyone who has been in close contact with them. Furthermore, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan must ensure that Diptheria Antitoxin is made available throughout the country to treat the infected and must secure adequate supplies of the Diphtheria vaccine.

Ainee Munir

Lahore