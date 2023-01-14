Digitizing the census

In a surprising turn of events, given our history with censuses, Pakistan is all ready to conduct the 2023 census apparently as soon as in March. And this time, we're going digital. Apart from the shock of the census not being delayed by decades, the digitization too is a surprise. Pakistan’s last census was held in 2017 which means that the next census should have been conducted in 2022. Conducting it in 2023 is not a bad deal at all, since previously it took us 19 years to conduct a fresh census after the 1998 one. But the 2017 census was marred with controversies. Even though authorities were lauded for carrying out the exercise effectively, some political parties raised questions over the reliability of the data, criticizing it for having missed out on a significantly large number of people, especially in Karachi, and for not including several regional languages in the census form. Seemingly, in that respect we may have similar concerns this time. The initial assessments of the census forms show that inclusion of all regional languages will take some time.

NADRA authorities believe that the new computerized method will allow the country to move away from a paper-based record-keeping system and record the data with more precision. Despite the anomalies, there is something to be said about the fact that we are going ahead with our first digital census. Policymakers cannot work based on estimates. The current economic crisis also compels the government to have a basic understanding of how the global recession is impacting different parts of the country. One hopes that a fuller picture of the country’s population, their specific living conditions, and other related data will help government formulate better policy.

It is also important to consider that in a country like Pakistan an activity as simple as conducting the census is not free from mistakes. In the last election, several members of the transgender community had complained that they were not counted. Such mistakes are unfortunate as insufficient data hinders the government from introducing relevant welfare schemes for the community. The Karachi population issue is also a major one. The last census brought the total count to 16 million. But many development experts and political parties had said that the figure was grossly underestimated. This time, the census will be conducted on a de-jure basis, which means that people who have stayed at a place for six months and plan to stay there for the next six months will be counted. This gives some hope that the concerns of underestimation will be put to rest, and authorities will have a complete picture of population density in an area. The army has also agreed to provide personnel for security of census enumerators. We have two months to see how this crucial exercise will be carried out. The process will not be easy. The relevant authorities have to register the data digitally for the first time. There may be some never-seen-before logistical hurdles. The government has to prepare itself for all the challenges and launch the exercise diligently.